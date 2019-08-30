Reviewing Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)’s and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE)’s results

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 5 0.47 N/A -0.48 0.00 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2 0.41 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00

$7.36 is Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 122.36%. On the other hand, Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s potential upside is 380.00% and its average price target is $6. The data provided earlier shows that Sundance Energy Australia Limited appears more favorable than Oasis Petroleum Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98% and 0.05%. Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93% Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum Inc. beats Sundance Energy Australia Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.