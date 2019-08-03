Reviewing Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)’s and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s results

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 6 0.60 N/A -0.48 0.00 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.13 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.01 beta indicates that Oasis Petroleum Inc. is 101.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kosmos Energy Ltd. is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oasis Petroleum Inc. Its rival Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 110.12% upside potential and a consensus price target of $8.93. Meanwhile, Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s consensus price target is $9.83, while its potential upside is 74.29%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Oasis Petroleum Inc. is looking more favorable than Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98% and 93.6%. About 1.3% of Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 4.34% -6.24% -9.35% 17.15% -21.85% 47.67%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. had bearish trend while Kosmos Energy Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Kosmos Energy Ltd. beats Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.