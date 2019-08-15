Reviewing Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)’s and Its Competitors results

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98% of Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Oasis Petroleum Inc. has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Oasis Petroleum Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.20% -2.00% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Oasis Petroleum Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Industry Average 1.27 2.13 3.45 2.67

$8.31 is the average target price of Oasis Petroleum Inc., with a potential upside of 201.09%. The rivals have a potential upside of 87.29%. Based on the results delivered earlier the research analysts’ opionion is that Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oasis Petroleum Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance while Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s competitors have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oasis Petroleum Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s rivals have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.01. Competitively, Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Oasis Petroleum Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s competitors beat Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.