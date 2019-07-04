Reviewing Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)’s and Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 6 0.71 N/A -0.11 0.00 Continental Resources Inc. 43 3.52 N/A 2.51 16.72

Table 1 highlights Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Continental Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2% Continental Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.2%

Risk and Volatility

Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s current beta is 2.12 and it happens to be 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Continental Resources Inc. on the other hand, has 1.48 beta which makes it 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Continental Resources Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Continental Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Continental Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Continental Resources Inc. 0 1 10 2.91

Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 77.51% and an $9 consensus price target. Continental Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $57.64 consensus price target and a 41.31% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Oasis Petroleum Inc. looks more robust than Continental Resources Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares and 22% of Continental Resources Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.5% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares. Comparatively, Continental Resources Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 2.81% -15.93% -6.47% -41.35% -53.47% -0.72% Continental Resources Inc. -1.13% -14.03% -8.93% -17.17% -38.24% 4.55%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. had bearish trend while Continental Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Continental Resources Inc. beats Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.