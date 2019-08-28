Reviewing Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)’s and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s results

We are contrasting Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 5 0.42 N/A -0.48 0.00 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 24 2.99 N/A 1.60 12.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 25.7% 12.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.01 beta indicates that Oasis Petroleum Inc. is 101.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.51 beta.

Liquidity

Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 146.98% for Oasis Petroleum Inc. with consensus target price of $7.36. Meanwhile, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s consensus target price is $26.8, while its potential upside is 61.45%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Oasis Petroleum Inc. is looking more favorable than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98% and 99%. About 1.3% of Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. was less bearish than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats Oasis Petroleum Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.