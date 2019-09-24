Reviewing Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)’s and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 19 1.78 N/A 2.88 7.59 PDC Energy Inc. 35 1.44 N/A -1.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oasis Midstream Partners LP and PDC Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Oasis Midstream Partners LP and PDC Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 PDC Energy Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

$28 is Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 59.27%. On the other hand, PDC Energy Inc.’s potential upside is 62.01% and its consensus price target is $49.25. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, PDC Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of PDC Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of PDC Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52% PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend while PDC Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats PDC Energy Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.