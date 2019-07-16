Reviewing Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)’s and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 2.42 N/A 2.88 7.24 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.22 N/A -0.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.3% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares and 13.9% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 3.12% 2.41% 6.49% -0.95% 13.51% 30.27% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -3.09% -13.51% -23.51% -39.58% -66.19% -15.5%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP has 30.27% stronger performance while Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has -15.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP on 7 of the 8 factors.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.