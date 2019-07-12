Reviewing Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)’s and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)’s results

Since Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 2.39 N/A 2.88 7.24 Mexco Energy Corporation 4 2.83 N/A 0.14 30.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Mexco Energy Corporation. Mexco Energy Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Oasis Midstream Partners LP. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Mexco Energy Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% 3.4% 2.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.3% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 5% of Mexco Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 46.6% are Mexco Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 3.12% 2.41% 6.49% -0.95% 13.51% 30.27% Mexco Energy Corporation -0.23% -16.47% 15.14% -4.27% -22.18% 53.79%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Mexco Energy Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Mexco Energy Corporation.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.