Reviewing Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)’s and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 1.66 N/A 2.88 7.59 Delek Logistics Partners LP 32 1.15 N/A 2.57 12.93

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Delek Logistics Partners LP. Delek Logistics Partners LP appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is presently more affordable than Delek Logistics Partners LP, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Delek Logistics Partners LP’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -49.3% 9.6%

Analyst Ratings

Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Delek Logistics Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Delek Logistics Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

$28 is Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 89.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Delek Logistics Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 23.5% respectively. 46.22% are Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Delek Logistics Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52% Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.66% 1.1% 1.96% 11.07% 14.12% 13.54%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP was more bullish than Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Delek Logistics Partners LP on 6 of the 10 factors.