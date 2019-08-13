Reviewing Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)’s and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)’s results

Since Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|20
|1.85
|N/A
|2.88
|7.59
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|5
|0.52
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|0.00%
|25%
|6.6%
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s upside potential currently stands at 69.39% and an $28 consensus target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 33.6% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 5.32% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. 46.22% are Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|0.14%
|1.53%
|11.95%
|15.87%
|11.61%
|36.52%
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|1.11%
|6.86%
|-1.45%
|-7.47%
|-14.84%
|0%
Summary
On 9 of the 9 factors Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
