Reviewing Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)’s and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)’s results

Since Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 1.85 N/A 2.88 7.59 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.52 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s upside potential currently stands at 69.39% and an $28 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 5.32% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. 46.22% are Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.11% 6.86% -1.45% -7.47% -14.84% 0%

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.