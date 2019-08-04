Reviewing Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s results

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.84 N/A 0.36 23.06 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 106 1.26 N/A 7.82 13.71

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Virtus Investment Partners Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $118 consensus price target and a 16.82% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.78% and 97.6%. Insiders held roughly 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has weaker performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.