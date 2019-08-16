Reviewing Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s results

Since Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.86 N/A 0.36 23.06 The Blackstone Group Inc. 40 9.47 N/A 1.79 26.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and The Blackstone Group Inc. The Blackstone Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and The Blackstone Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively The Blackstone Group Inc. has an average price target of $49, with potential upside of 7.17%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and The Blackstone Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.78% and 49.1%. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 19.27%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has weaker performance than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation on 11 of the 10 factors.