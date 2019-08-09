Reviewing Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)’s results

Both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.91 N/A 0.36 23.06
Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Puyi Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%
Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares and 0% of Puyi Inc. shares. 19.27% are Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%
Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Puyi Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats Puyi Inc.

