Reviewing Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)’s results

Both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.91
|N/A
|0.36
|23.06
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Puyi Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares and 0% of Puyi Inc. shares. 19.27% are Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.12%
|-2.01%
|-4.17%
|-2.59%
|-1.66%
|6.84%
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Puyi Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats Puyi Inc.
