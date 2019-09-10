Reviewing Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s results

Both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.65
|N/A
|0.36
|23.06
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares and 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares. About 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.12%
|-2.01%
|-4.17%
|-2.59%
|-1.66%
|6.84%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has 6.84% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.
Summary
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.