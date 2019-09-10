Reviewing Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s results

Both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.65 N/A 0.36 23.06 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares and 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares. About 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has 6.84% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.