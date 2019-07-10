Reviewing Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)’s results

Since Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.92 N/A 0.36 23.57 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.14 N/A 0.54 26.22

In table 1 we can see Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares and 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share held by insiders are 19.27%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -1.28% 1.81% -0.82% 0.95% 0% 9.16% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.21% 1.5% 6.28% 11.28% 5.18% 12.07%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation on 8 of the 7 factors.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.