Reviewing Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.97
|N/A
|0.36
|23.57
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.40
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Demonstrates Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 41.78% and 11.49% respectively. Insiders held 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|-1.28%
|1.81%
|-0.82%
|0.95%
|0%
|9.16%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.45%
|1.83%
|7.53%
|13.22%
|4.15%
|11.3%
For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.
