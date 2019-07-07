Reviewing Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.97 N/A 0.36 23.57 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.40 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 41.78% and 11.49% respectively. Insiders held 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -1.28% 1.81% -0.82% 0.95% 0% 9.16% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.45% 1.83% 7.53% 13.22% 4.15% 11.3%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.