Reviewing Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s results

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 -3.70 N/A 0.36 23.06 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 1.67 11.81M 0.21 7.52

Table 1 demonstrates Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Manning & Napier Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Manning & Napier Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 637,001,078.75% 1.6% 1.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has 6.84% stronger performance while Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Manning & Napier Inc.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.