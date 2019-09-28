Reviewing Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s results

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|-3.70
|N/A
|0.36
|23.06
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|1.67
|11.81M
|0.21
|7.52
Table 1 demonstrates Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Manning & Napier Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Manning & Napier Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|637,001,078.75%
|1.6%
|1.2%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.12%
|-2.01%
|-4.17%
|-2.59%
|-1.66%
|6.84%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.65%
|-12.43%
|-27.57%
|-22.89%
|-47.46%
|-11.93%
For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has 6.84% stronger performance while Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance.
Summary
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Manning & Napier Inc.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
