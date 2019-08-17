Reviewing Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s and Its Competitors results

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation N/A 8 23.06 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.26%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s rivals beat Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.