Reviewing Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s results

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.59 N/A 0.36 23.06 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors at 41.78% and 49.28% respectively. About 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.06% are Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation was less bullish than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.