Reviewing Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s results

Both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.60 N/A 0.36 23.06 Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.69 N/A 0.42 68.44

In table 1 we can see Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cannae Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cannae Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Cannae Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Cannae Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.78% and 85.1% respectively. About 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has weaker performance than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.