Reviewing Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)’s results

Both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.60 N/A 0.36 23.06 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.44 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 highlights Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Alcentra Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Alcentra Capital Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Alcentra Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.78% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has weaker performance than Alcentra Capital Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.