Reviewing Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)’s and ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX)’s results

Since Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) and ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 5 4.86 N/A 1.06 5.02 ORIX Corporation 72 0.00 N/A 11.63 6.13

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. ORIX Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is presently more affordable than ORIX Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and ORIX Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% ORIX Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 2.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and ORIX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 54.01% and 1.5% respectively. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s share held by insiders are 17.68%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of ORIX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.57% -1.11% 1.14% 11.27% 9.45% 26% ORIX Corporation -7.59% -4.99% 2.44% -4.33% -16.17% -0.29%

For the past year Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation had bullish trend while ORIX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

ORIX Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation.