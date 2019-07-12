Reviewing Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)’s and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 5 5.10 N/A 0.74 7.50 On Deck Capital Inc. 5 1.39 N/A 0.45 10.20

Demonstrates Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and On Deck Capital Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. On Deck Capital Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than On Deck Capital Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and On Deck Capital Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 3% On Deck Capital Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.6. On Deck Capital Inc.’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.81 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and On Deck Capital Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.4% and 81%. 10.2% are Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.9% are On Deck Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 1.27% 6.49% 6.29% 18.98% 14.11% 31.91% On Deck Capital Inc. -4.59% -12.12% -23.58% -43.86% -23.71% -22.54%

For the past year Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation had bullish trend while On Deck Capital Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On Deck Capital Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation.