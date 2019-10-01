Reviewing Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)’s and Its Competitors results

As Credit Services company, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation has 54.01% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its rivals. 17.68% of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|24.60%
|26.60%
|10.04%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation
|N/A
|5
|5.02
|Industry Average
|1.08B
|4.39B
|17.71
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.55
|3.38
|2.50
As a group, Credit Services companies have a potential upside of 131.75%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation
|0.57%
|-1.11%
|1.14%
|11.27%
|9.45%
|26%
|Industry Average
|5.75%
|8.04%
|16.89%
|27.55%
|29.77%
|34.35%
For the past year Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Dividends
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation.
