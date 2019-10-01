Reviewing Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)’s and Its Competitors results

As Credit Services company, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation has 54.01% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its rivals. 17.68% of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation N/A 5 5.02 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.55 3.38 2.50

As a group, Credit Services companies have a potential upside of 131.75%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.57% -1.11% 1.14% 11.27% 9.45% 26% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation.