Reviewing Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)’s and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS)’s results

As Credit Services companies, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 5 5.14 N/A 0.74 7.50 China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 2 3.09 N/A 1.03 2.27

Table 1 highlights Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 3% China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 37.6% 34.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.4% of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.9% of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 10.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 73.89% of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 1.27% 6.49% 6.29% 18.98% 14.11% 31.91% China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. -9.62% -28.57% 154.58% 28.42% -92.27% 155.43%

For the past year Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation has weaker performance than China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. beats Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation.