Reviewing Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)’s results

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 48 5.78 N/A 3.01 16.82 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.46 N/A 2.46 5.71

Table 1 demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Oaktree Capital Group LLC is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oaktree Capital Group LLC and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a consensus target price of $46, and a -8.68% downside potential. On the other hand, WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s potential upside is 12.38% and its consensus target price is $15.25. Based on the results given earlier, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is looking more favorable than Oaktree Capital Group LLC, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oaktree Capital Group LLC and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.6% and 70.31%. Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has 3.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats WhiteHorse Finance Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.