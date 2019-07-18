Reviewing Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s results

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 47 6.17 N/A 2.88 17.13 Voya Financial Inc. 51 0.92 N/A 3.43 15.39

Table 1 demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Voya Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Voya Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Capital Group LLC. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Voya Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 15.6% 1.6% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Voya Financial Inc. on the other hand, has 1.47 beta which makes it 47.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Voya Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$46 is Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s average price target while its potential downside is -8.02%. Meanwhile, Voya Financial Inc.’s average price target is $64, while its potential upside is 14.16%. The results provided earlier shows that Voya Financial Inc. appears more favorable than Oaktree Capital Group LLC, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.9% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares and 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Voya Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.1% -2.13% 14.87% 20.64% 23.51% 23.97% Voya Financial Inc. -1.77% -2.78% 7.59% 15.63% 0.27% 31.44%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s stock price has smaller growth than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.