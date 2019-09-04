Reviewing Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s results

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 49 5.86 N/A 3.01 16.82 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 105 4.65 N/A 7.95 14.27

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Oaktree Capital Group LLC is trading at a higher P/E ratio than T. Rowe Price Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oaktree Capital Group LLC and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.54 shows that Oaktree Capital Group LLC is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

The downside potential is -12.01% for Oaktree Capital Group LLC with consensus price target of $46. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $106.75 consensus price target and a -2.73% potential downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.