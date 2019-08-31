Reviewing Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 49 5.86 N/A 3.01 16.82 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.87 N/A 0.40 29.30

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Oaktree Capital Group LLC and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$46 is Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -11.93%. Meanwhile, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 14.04%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is looking more favorable than Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Capital Group LLC and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 38.66% respectively. About 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has 0.98% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 8 of the 11 factors PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.