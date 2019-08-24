Reviewing Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|49
|5.82
|N/A
|3.01
|16.82
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|7
|4.51
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|21.7%
|2.1%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$46 is Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -10.84%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 16.94% respectively. Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.44%
|1.91%
|0.4%
|24.44%
|20.76%
|27.45%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Summary
Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
