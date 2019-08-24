Reviewing Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 49 5.82 N/A 3.01 16.82 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 7 4.51 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$46 is Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -10.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 16.94% respectively. Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.