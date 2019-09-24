Reviewing Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)’s results

Both Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 50 5.82 N/A 3.01 16.82 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.71 N/A 0.70 22.06

In table 1 we can see Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Oaktree Capital Group LLC is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares and 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. 2.5% are Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 7 of the 9 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.