Reviewing Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 50 6.03 N/A 3.01 16.82 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.21 N/A 0.21 7.52

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Manning & Napier Inc. Manning & Napier Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Oaktree Capital Group LLC is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.54. Manning & Napier Inc. on the other hand, has 1.19 beta which makes it 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares and 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares. 2.5% are Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC had bullish trend while Manning & Napier Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Manning & Napier Inc.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.