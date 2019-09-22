Reviewing Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)’s results

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 50 6.05 N/A 3.01 16.82 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 1.83 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.54 beta means Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s volatility is 46.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has beta of 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.6% and 62.3%. About 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.2% are Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 7 of the 8 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.