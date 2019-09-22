Reviewing Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)’s results

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|50
|6.05
|N/A
|3.01
|16.82
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|1.83
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
Demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|21.7%
|2.1%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
Risk & Volatility
A 0.54 beta means Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s volatility is 46.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has beta of 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.6% and 62.3%. About 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.2% are Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.44%
|1.91%
|0.4%
|24.44%
|20.76%
|27.45%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|1.98%
|-4.18%
|-3.28%
|30.61%
|30.08%
|22.19%
For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
Summary
Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 7 of the 8 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
