Reviewing Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)’s results

Since Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 49 5.82 N/A 3.01 16.82 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Futu Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Futu Holdings Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Futu Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Futu Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$46 is Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -12.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Futu Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.6% and 10.8%. Insiders owned 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has 27.45% stronger performance while Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Futu Holdings Limited.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.