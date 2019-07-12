Reviewing Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 46 6.24 N/A 2.88 17.13 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 21 42.63 N/A 0.86 25.77

Demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Oaktree Capital Group LLC. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Oaktree Capital Group LLC is trading at a lower P/E ratio than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 15.6% 1.6% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Oaktree Capital Group LLC and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s consensus price target is $46, while its potential downside is -8.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Capital Group LLC and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund are owned by institutional investors at 71.9% and 33.45% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.1% -2.13% 14.87% 20.64% 23.51% 23.97% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 1.6% -1.9% 9.77% 11.7% -3.14% 18.8%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund on 8 of the 10 factors.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.