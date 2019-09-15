Reviewing Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s results

Both Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|50
|6.03
|N/A
|3.01
|16.82
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|21.7%
|2.1%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares and 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares. 2.5% are Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.44%
|1.91%
|0.4%
|24.44%
|20.76%
|27.45%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.07%
|1.67%
|-0.33%
|3.32%
|-6.51%
|7.1%
For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
Summary
Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 7 of the 7 factors.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
