Reviewing Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s results

Both Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 50 6.03 N/A 3.01 16.82 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares and 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares. 2.5% are Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 7 of the 7 factors.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.