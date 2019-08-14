Reviewing Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 48 5.77 N/A 3.01 16.82 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.06 N/A 0.17 61.21

In table 1 we can see Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -10.10% for Oaktree Capital Group LLC with consensus price target of $46.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.6% and 16.58%. Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.