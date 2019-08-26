Reviewing Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)’s results

Both Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|49
|5.82
|N/A
|3.01
|16.82
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Oaktree Capital Group LLC and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|21.7%
|2.1%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$46 is Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s average target price while its potential downside is -10.84%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Oaktree Capital Group LLC and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 28.35% respectively. About 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.44%
|1.91%
|0.4%
|24.44%
|20.76%
|27.45%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.82%
|4.72%
|5.98%
|12.37%
|11.74%
|17.86%
For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Summary
Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 8 of the 8 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
