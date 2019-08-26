Reviewing Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)’s results

Both Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 49 5.82 N/A 3.01 16.82 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oaktree Capital Group LLC and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$46 is Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s average target price while its potential downside is -10.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Capital Group LLC and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 28.35% respectively. About 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 8 of the 8 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.