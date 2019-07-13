Reviewing Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)’s results

This is a contrast between Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 46 6.24 N/A 2.88 17.13 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.69 N/A 0.36 39.81

Demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oaktree Capital Group LLC. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 15.6% 1.6% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a -9.00% downside potential and an average target price of $46.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.9% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors. Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.1% -2.13% 14.87% 20.64% 23.51% 23.97% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -1.31% -1.39% 3.54% 7.74% 8.54% 9.79%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC was more bullish than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust on 8 of the 10 factors.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.