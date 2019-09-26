Reviewing Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)’s and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s results

Since Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 50 5.82 N/A 3.01 16.82 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.81 N/A 2.55 11.62

Table 1 demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Oaktree Capital Group LLC. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Oaktree Capital Group LLC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.54 beta means Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s volatility is 46.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. on the other hand, has 1.84 beta which makes it 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential downside is -12.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.6% and 94.1%. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares. Competitively, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s stock price has smaller growth than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 9 of the 10 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.