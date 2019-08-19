Reviewing Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY)’s and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)’s results

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) compete against each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp 19 3.38 N/A 1.51 12.44 Bank of Marin Bancorp 42 5.46 N/A 2.44 17.90

Table 1 highlights Oak Valley Bancorp and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bank of Marin Bancorp seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Oak Valley Bancorp. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Oak Valley Bancorp’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Bank of Marin Bancorp, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 0.00% 11.8% 1.1% Bank of Marin Bancorp 0.00% 10.4% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.42 beta indicates that Oak Valley Bancorp is 58.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Bank of Marin Bancorp is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.8% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares and 43.7% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares. About 10.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Bank of Marin Bancorp has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oak Valley Bancorp -3% -3.4% 0.43% 4.93% -13.56% 2.4% Bank of Marin Bancorp -0.68% 4.59% 4.64% 3.11% 0.45% 6.01%

For the past year Oak Valley Bancorp has weaker performance than Bank of Marin Bancorp

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats on 9 of the 9 factors Oak Valley Bancorp.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and the surrounding areas. It operates through two segments, Retail Banking and Commercial Banking. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as overdraft protection facilities and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of commercial loans, including short-term working capital, operating lines of credit, equipment purchases, leasehold improvements, construction, and commercial real estate acquisitions or refinancing, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, auto loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. In addition, the company provides small business administration lending; trade finance; online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of April 19, 2017, it operated through 16 branches in Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, and Tracy; 2 branches in Sonora; 3 branches in Modesto; and 3 branches in Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.