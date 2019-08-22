Reviewing O2Micro International Limited (OIIM)’s and RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)’s results

Both O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) and RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International Limited 1 0.59 N/A -0.34 0.00 RF Industries Ltd. 7 1.54 N/A 0.41 19.86

Table 1 highlights O2Micro International Limited and RF Industries Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us O2Micro International Limited and RF Industries Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International Limited 0.00% -11.1% -9.9% RF Industries Ltd. 0.00% 13.7% 11.8%

Volatility & Risk

O2Micro International Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.62 beta. Competitively, RF Industries Ltd.’s beta is 0.22 which is 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of O2Micro International Limited are 9.3 and 7.6. Competitively, RF Industries Ltd. has 6.5 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. O2Micro International Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RF Industries Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.8% of O2Micro International Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 37.5% of RF Industries Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.1% of O2Micro International Limited shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are RF Industries Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) O2Micro International Limited 0.74% -1.9% -6.85% -15.54% -21.39% -9.93% RF Industries Ltd. 10.93% 4.84% 8.02% -0.36% -14.38% 13.22%

For the past year O2Micro International Limited has -9.93% weaker performance while RF Industries Ltd. has 13.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors RF Industries Ltd. beats O2Micro International Limited.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems. It provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. The companyÂ’s products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. O2Micro International Limited sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems to co-location centers, data processing centers, telecommunications and telephone companies, wireless carriers, and telecommunication equipment and solution providers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. Its Cables Unlimited division manufactures and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment. The companyÂ’s Comnet Telecom Supply division manufactures and sells fiber optics cables, distinctive cabling technologies, and custom patch cord assemblies, as well as other data center products. Its Rel-Tech Electronics division designs and manufactures cable assemblies and wiring harnesses for blue chip industrial, oilfield, instrumentation and military customers. RF Industries, Ltd. sells its products through warehousing distributors and OEM customers. The company was formerly known as Celltronics, Inc. and changed its name to RF Industries, Ltd. in November 1990. RF Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.