Reviewing O2Micro International Limited (OIIM)’s and Its Competitors results

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) is a company in the Diversified Electronics industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of O2Micro International Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.90% of all Diversified Electronics’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of O2Micro International Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.49% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have O2Micro International Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International Limited 0.00% -11.10% -9.90% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing O2Micro International Limited and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International Limited N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for O2Micro International Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.73 2.80

The potential upside of the competitors is 78.80%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of O2Micro International Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) O2Micro International Limited 0.74% -1.9% -6.85% -15.54% -21.39% -9.93% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year O2Micro International Limited had bearish trend while O2Micro International Limited’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of O2Micro International Limited are 9.3 and 7.6. Competitively, O2Micro International Limited’s rivals have 3.60 and 2.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. O2Micro International Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than O2Micro International Limited’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

O2Micro International Limited is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.62. Competitively, O2Micro International Limited’s rivals are 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

O2Micro International Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors O2Micro International Limited’s competitors beat O2Micro International Limited.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems. It provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. The companyÂ’s products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. O2Micro International Limited sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.