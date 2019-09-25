Reviewing Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s results

Both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1252.34 N/A -0.17 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Demonstrates Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.79 beta indicates that Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8 and 8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are 11 and 11 respectively. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6% and 22.2%. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.