Reviewing Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s results

Since Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 656.23 N/A -0.18 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 142.50 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.97. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. On the competitive side is, Revance Therapeutics Inc. which has a 8.1 Current Ratio and a 8.1 Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average price target of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $41.75, which is potential 238.06% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Revance Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.3% and 87.9%. Insiders held roughly 5.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend while Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.