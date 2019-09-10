Reviewing Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1112.12 N/A -0.17 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 98.39 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Otonomy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.79 beta indicates that Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Otonomy Inc. has a 2.33 beta and it is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Otonomy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Otonomy Inc. has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 273.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6% and 61.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was less bullish than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.