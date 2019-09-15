Reviewing Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

Since Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1214.04 N/A -0.17 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Volatility and Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s 1.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 79.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 183.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8 and 8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novus Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 31.3% stronger performance while Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.