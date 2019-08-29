Reviewing Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s results

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 648.56 N/A -0.17 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.79 beta indicates that Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 79.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.81 beta is the reason why it is 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. On the competitive side is, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.4 Current Ratio and a 9.4 Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $16.5, with potential upside of 1,373.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6% and 71.5%. 5.4% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.