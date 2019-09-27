Reviewing Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s and Its Peers results

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2,192,626,369.35% -175.80% -144.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 39.43M 2 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.63 2.79

The potential upside of the peers is 179.30%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8 and a Quick Ratio of 8. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.79 shows that Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s competitors are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s competitors beat Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.