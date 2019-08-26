Reviewing Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s results

Both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 637.05 N/A -0.17 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 7.82 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and ImmunoGen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Volatility and Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc. is 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.28 beta.

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8 and 8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

ImmunoGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.08 average price target and a 100.79% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares and 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are ImmunoGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 31.3% stronger performance while ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.